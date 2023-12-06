TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police have identified a suspect in a shooting Monday morning that sent one person to a local hospital.

Zazavion Demontre Dukes is wanted for attempted murder after allegedly shooting the person multiple times with a handgun, police said in a Facebook post.

It happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Honda Way and appears to have stemmed from an earlier domestic incident, according to Timmonsville police. The victim was in stable condition at a hospital.

Anyone who sees Dukes or has information about where he might be is asked to use caution and notify law enforcement immediately or call 888-CRIME-SC. A reward might be available for information leading to his arrest.

No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.