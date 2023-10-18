TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonville Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to appoint Thomas McFadden as the town’s full-time administrator.

McFadden, a former police chief in the town, had held the position on an interim basis since June, following the retirement of Mary Bines Robinson. He said Friday that he had accepted the town’s offer to permanently stay on the job.

McFadden told News13 Tuesday night that he wants to see the town of about 2,500 residents thrive and move forward.

McFadden became the town’s police chief in December 2020 but gave up that position when he took over as interim administrator, saying he wanted to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

McFadden has also coached high school football in Timmonsville.