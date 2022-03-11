FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina State Superintendent Molly Spearman and staff from the South Carolina Department of Education will hold a community meeting next week over the consolidation of Florence County School District Four with Florence 1 Schools.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Timmonsville Education Complex Library on Kemper Street, according to a flyer for the event obtained by News13.

The flyer states Spearman and other staff will be available to answer questions from the community about the consolidation plan.

Last week, students at Timmonsville High School walked out of class in protest of the consolidation.

Board members with Florence School District 4 sued the state over the decision to consolidate.

The lawsuit claims Spearman doesn’t have the authority to get rid of a school. The board also claims the state has tried to strip the board of its power and has spent the taxpayer’s money without proper public hearings.

In 2018, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the district was at high risk, citing financial issues, according to the lawsuit. The board claims those issues improved by 2020 and said a financial emergency no longer exists.

The consolidation is set to take effect this summer.