TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt and a man was arrested Saturday evening after a shooting at a convenience store in Timmonsville, police said.
Police Chief Thomas McFadden said the shooting happened about 7 p.m. at the Kandies convenience store at 120 E. Main St.
Police arrested Dominique Christopher Scott, 31, of Timmonsville, and charged him with one count of attempted murder. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center early Sunday.
McFadden said the shooting started as a “verbal altercation” before Scott pulled a gun and shot someone in the arm.
The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, according to police.
No additional information was immediately available.
