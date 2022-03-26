TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thursday marked two years since 28-year-old Shawn Gibson was shot and killed in Timmonsville.

His murder remains unsolved, and family members and friends marked the anniversary of his death by renewing their search for answers.

“On March 24 at approximately 10:30 p.m., our son was shot eight times in this little driveway,” Joseph Gibson, Shawn Gibson’s father, said as he visited the scene of the crime. “His body lay here at the back door of his car.”

Gibson recalled the moment he found out about his son’s murder.

“I got out of bed, and I fell to my knees,” he said. “The life just got sucked out of me.”

Gibson said he has felt his son’s spirit with him every day for the last two years.

“It’s just devastating,” he said. “We want the ones who did this to pay the price. They were man enough to pull the trigger, they need to be man enough to do the time.”

He and the other volunteers canvassed Timmonsville, hanging up posters asking for information and speaking to neighbors.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye saw the group off. He said the investigation was conducted before he took office and was not as thorough as it should have been.

“We missed some things, but we have picked up some leads now and are working on them,” Joye said. “We just want justice for the family. It was a brutal murder.”

Gibson said he and his family also placed posters on the one-year anniversary. In some places, the older posters can still be seen.

“It’s very sad, very disheartening,” Gibson said. “I’m glad they’re still up, but on the other hand, it should have been solved by now.”

He said he personally put up $20,000 of the $21,000 reward. He intends to keep raising that amount until justice is served.

“I’ll do this every year. I’ll keep increasing this reward. It doesn’t matter to me. It’s nothing but money,” Gibson said. “You can’t move forward not knowing who killed your son, not knowing how many people were involved. And why? Why was this senseless murder done? Just why?”

Joye said even the smallest leads could be a step toward justice for the family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to reach out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121.