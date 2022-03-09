TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person suspected of robbery and hit and run was taken into custody Wednesday by authorities in Florence County.
Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said the person was arrested after a pursuit that ended along Ebenezer Road near the Florence and Darlington county line.
No information about the suspect was immediately available from authorities. Police called the incident a “strong-armed” robbery.
Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said his department assisted Timmonsville police in the chase.
