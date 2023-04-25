TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police are looking for two sisters who have been missing since Monday evening.
Joan and Janette Gee were last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Jackson Street in Timmonsville, police said. They are most likely in a gray 2019 Honda Accord with the South Carolina license plate number RA271.
Anyone with information about the sisters is asked to call 911.
