TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man wanted in connection to a Timmonsville shooting that sent one person to the hospital turned himself into authorities Monday, Timmonsville Police Chief James Allen said.

Zazavion Demontre Dukes will face one count of attempted murder, according to Allen.

Dukes allegedly shot a person multiple times with a handgun, police said.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Honda Way and appears to have stemmed from an earlier domestic incident, according to Timmonsville police.

The victim was in stable condition at a hospital and the current condition of the victim is unknown.

