TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden took to social media Thursday to share a message for his fellow Dallas Cowboys fans after the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I just want to tell you this Cowboys fans: these TikToks and these funny memes are not harassment,” McFadden said from his desk loaded with Cowboys gear. “You cannot have people arrested saying they’re harassing you. Some of those things are very funny.”

“I got one earlier,” McFadden continued. “It was a picture of an octagon, a pentagon and a Dallas Cowboys star saying ‘the season gone,’ so that was pretty funny.”

McFadden said someone called saying a Cowboys fan was threatening to hit them if they didn’t stop telling another joke.

“Listen, if you saw the game the other night, don’t worry about us hitting nothing,” McFadden said. “We couldn’t hit the side of a barn, so I’m pretty sure our fans couldn’t hit you either.”

“Stop calling here wanting to arrest people,” McFadden said. “Put on your big boy pants and your big girl pants and suck it up.”

But don’t worry Cowboys fans, McFadden also shared a glimmer of hope.

“That was Week 1,” he said. “There are only 16 weeks left and we can go back into hiding. Thanks for your calls and concerns, but suck it up Cowboys fans, it’s almost over.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott injured his hand in the game and will miss several weeks due to surgery.