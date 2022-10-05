TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old Timmonsville man is facing attempted murder and other charges after allegedly shooting another person in the face and stealing their pickup truck nearly a year ago.

Anthony Wade Lamb was arrested Tuesday with the vehicle in North Carolina, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

He has also been charged with grand larceny and assault and battery has been transferred to the Florence Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

The shooting allegedly happened on Oct. 24, 2021, at the victim’s residence in the 5300 block of Country Lane in Timmonsville.

