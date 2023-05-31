TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Timmonsville that hurt one person was arrested Wednesday, Timmonsville police said.

Nelson Giavonta Jeffrey, 28, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, warrants show.

The shooting happened Friday night in the 400 block of North Orange Street, police said. Jeffrey allegedly shot at a group of people during an argument, shooting one in the chest.

Police said Jeffrey is held at the Florence County Detention Center and awaits a bond hearing.