TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot in the leg early Saturday morning outside a Timmonsville pool hall that police said has operated illegally as a nightclub, police said.

The shooting happened in a parking lot outside the business Da Love, formerly known as Hood Love, at 302 Honda Way, Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

Police have not released information about a suspect, and have asked the public to reach out with information about the shooting.

McFadden told News13 on Monday that police have had “ongoing issues” with the business and were in the process of taking action against it before Saturday’s shooting.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the shooting because no Timmonsville officers were available, according to Major Mike Nunn, but Timmonsille police are now handling the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

