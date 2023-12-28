TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in the leg in Timmonsville, police said.
Charles Harris Jr. was arrested after Wednesday’s incident on Byrd Street. He is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.
* * *
Dennis Bright is a Digital Producer at News13. He joined the team in May 2021. Dennis is a West Virginia native and a graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Follow Dennis on, Facebook, X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.