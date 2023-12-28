TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect is in custody after a person was shot in the leg in Timmonsville, police said.

Charles Harris Jr. was arrested after Wednesday’s incident on Byrd Street. He is in the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

The person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police are still trying to determine what led to the shooting. No additional information was immediately available.