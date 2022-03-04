TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville students walked out of the classroom Friday over Florence School District 4’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools.

Dozens of students attended the protest, waving signs and chanting. The students said they want to raise awareness in the hopes of saving Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School — which are set to close due to the district’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools.

Parents and teachers looked on nearby, many of which came to support the students. Angel Durant, a high school senior, said she’s worried about the school’s future and what the closure would mean for the future of the community as a whole.

“I’m kind of confused how you can put an entire magnet school up with tons more resources, but you couldn’t just leave our school and give us resources,” Durant said. “It’s a little weird. I feel like our town is going through gentrification.”

The protest lasted about an hour and a half. The doors opened at 12:30 p.m. and students poured out onto the lawn with signs that said “Ain’t racism something” and “I will not go quietly back to the 1950s.”

“Taking our school away from us — a mostly Black school — is taking the resources we already had,” Durant said.

Florence 4 school board member Derrick Echols said he understands the comparison to the 1950s.

“In the 1950s, you could take a predominately Black community and just come in and say what you were going to do with them without really dealing with them,” Echols said.

He said he was proud to see the students exercising their freedom of speech, and so were many of the other parents and grandparents who looked on in support.

“This is all we have in Timmonsville and it means a lot to us,” said Betty Echols, the grandmother of some students. “Timmonsville High School means a whole lot to us.”

Board members with Florence School District 4 sued the state over the decision to consolidate. The consolidation is set to take effect this summer.

In 2018, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the district was at high risk, citing financial issues, according to the lawsuit. The board claims those issues improved by 2020 and said a financial emergency no longer exists.

The lawsuit claims Spearman doesn’t have the authority to get rid of a school. The board also claims the state has tried to strip the board of its power and has spent the taxpayer’s money without proper public hearings.

