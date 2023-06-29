TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – The town of Timmonsville has had a lot of administrative changes this month.

Thomas McFadden, who was Timmonsville’s police chief, has been appointed by mayor and council as the town’s interim administrator.

The town’s former administrator, Mary Bines Robinson retired.

McFadden was declared the town’s police chief in 2020.

Captain James Allen of the Timmonsville Police Department will be the interim police chief.

McFadden said he didn’t want to have a conflict of interest with the dual roles.