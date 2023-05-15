TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was hurt early over the weekend in a possible drive-by shooting, according to Timmonsville police.

It happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning on East Byrd Street, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

The woman was hit in the arm by shots that possibly came from a vehicle while she was standing in a yard during a get-together, McFadden said. Her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.