Tips to sanitize your groceries to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – We all know about the importance of washing your hands for 20 seconds to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, but think about your groceries. They need to be wiped and cleaned as well. Michelle King, Corporate Director of Infection Prevention and Control for the McLeod Health System, says washing your hands is just the first step.

“Make sure that you are cleaning your groceries especially if you are high risk,” says King.

In order to practice social distancing, King showed me over FaceTime how she cleaned her groceries. She says you can use any Bleach products or disinfecting wipes to clean most plastic and metal items such as canned goods and bottled water.

As she showed me how she separates her “clean” items from the “dirty” one she says,”That’s one that I’ve cleaned and it’s ready to go into the cabinet but I would not put it in the cabinet until I cleaned my hands in case I contaminated my hands while I was wiping the items.”

She also showed me how to wash fruit items.

“Put a little soap on it…just like that rub it around the tomato…turn the water on.”

Corporate Director King says social distancing and staying home as much as possible can help break the chain of the Coronavirus.

“Make those visits as little as possible and get what you need when you go out when you bring it in you can wipe it down and make sure that you separate your dirty from your clean when doing that…it could make a difference especially for one of your loved ones that’s high risk,” says King.

Always remember to wash your hands to prevent cross contamination when cleaning and putting away your groceries.