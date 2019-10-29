Live Now
Town of Pamplico receives $250K to turn old theater into community center

Pee Dee
PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Pamplico has received $250,000 to turn the town’s old theater into a community center.

Senator Kent Williams presented the town with the money Tuesday.

