PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Pamplico has received $250,000 to turn the town’s old theater into a community center.
Senator Kent Williams presented the town with the money Tuesday.
News13’s Annie Mapp was at the presentation.
Count on News13 as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Town of Pamplico receives $250K to turn old theater into community center
- Nationwide apple recall for listeria concerns
- Woman severs SC sex offender’s penis as he was reportedly sexually assaulting her
- Solicitor dismisses state charges against murderer on death row
- Petition to shut down haunted house that requires 40-page waiver claims it’s a ‘torture chamber in disguise’