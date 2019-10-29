Town of Pamplico receives $250K to turn old theater into community center

PAMPLICO, SC (WBTW) – The Town of Pamplico has received $250,000 to turn the town’s old theater into a community center.

Senator Kent Williams presented the town with the money Tuesday.





News13’s Annie Mapp was at the presentation.

Senator Kent Williams presented the town of Pamplico with $250,000 from the state of South Carolina to renovate their old theater. Mayor Gene Gainey tells me it will be turned into a community center. @WBTWNews13 pic.twitter.com/aCYDxoZjhb — Annie Mapp (@AnnieMapp_) October 29, 2019

