Traffic checkpoints coming to two Pee Dee counties

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Law enforcement plans on conducting traffic checkpoints in two Pee Dee counties throughout the month of January.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday in a Facebook post the Twelfth Circuit Law Enforcement Network will be conducting the checkpoints at ‘various locations’ in Florence and Marion counties.

The purpose of the checkpoints is the ‘detection of impaired drivers and the prevention of motor vehicle accidents, the post said.