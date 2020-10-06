Train crashes into car in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are on scene of a crash between a train and a car in Lake City, according to the Lake City Facebook page.
The crash happened at Acline Street and Dansing Street Tuesday afternoon. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
No injuries were reported. No other information is available at this time.
