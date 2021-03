A small plane has crashed along Augusta Road in Greenville County near the Donaldson Center Airport

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a train hit a car that was stopped on tracks in Coward, according to Scott Dangerfield with the Coward Police Department.

A car was stuck on the tracks and no one was in the car at the time it was hit by the train, Dangerfield said. Police are investigating what caused the car to become stuck.

No other information is available.