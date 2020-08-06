Tree falls on power lines in Hartsville; road closed

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A tree fell on power lines in Hartsville Thursday afternoon.

The tree is down on Home Ave. near 1st Street. The road is currently blocked in both directions, according to a News13 photographer on scene.

Lt. Mark Blair with Hartsville Police tells News13 the call came in around 4:45 p.m. Police will be directing traffic as crews work to clean up.

No power outages were listed on Duke Energy’s website. No one was injured.









No other information is available.

