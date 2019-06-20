Trees fall on homes in Florence County; elderly woman rescued

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Strong storms brought several trees down on homes in Florence County.

A News13 Breaking News crew sent these pictures from the 4300 block of Pamlico Highway near Eaddy Circle. Two homes were badly damaged.

Neighbors say two people in their 80s were taken to the hospital. The Howe Springs Fire Department said it rescued an elderly woman from her mobile home.

WBTW

WBTW

WBTW

WBTW

WBTW

West Palmetto Street near S. Santiago Drive in Florence area (WBTW)

West Palmetto Street near S. Santiago Drive in Florence area (WBTW)

Viewer submitted

Georgetown County (WBTW)

Huntington Beach State Park (viewer submitted)

Huntington Beach State Park (viewer submitted)

Huntington Beach State Park (viewer submitted)

Duke Energy is reporting power outages in the Pee Dee area. To view outages, click here.