Trooper says driver ran off the roadway in double-fatal crash in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The driver of an SUV ran off the roadway, crossed the center line and overturned in a crash that killed two people in Marion County, according to SCHP.

The crash happened on SC 41A near Davis Landing Court at 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). Two people died from injuries as a result of the crash.5560126

Two other occupants were taken to a local hospital, according to Master Trooper David Lee. Their condition is not known at this time.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

