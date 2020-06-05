Trooper says driver ran off the roadway in double-fatal crash in Marion Co.

Pee Dee
Posted: / Updated:

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — The driver of an SUV ran off the roadway, crossed the center line and overturned in a crash that killed two people in Marion County, according to SCHP.

The crash happened on SC 41A near Davis Landing Court at 1:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP). Two people died from injuries as a result of the crash.5560126

Two other occupants were taken to a local hospital, according to Master Trooper David Lee. Their condition is not known at this time.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories