1 dead after motorcycle crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Marion County.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. Highway 501 near North Rivers Pine Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. One vehicle was involved, a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was traveling northbound on US 501, ran off right side of the road, struck a guardrail and “spilled the motorcycle,” Southern said. The driver received fatal injuries and was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is under investigation.

