MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Troopers are reporting a deadly crash Wednesday night in Marion County.

The crash happened at about 11:15 p.m. on US 501 near SC 41, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. It is not known at this time how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

More details about the crash will be released at a later time.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.