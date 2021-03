FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A truck caught on fire Wednesday afternoon on I-95 after a crash in Florence County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The incident happened near mile-marker 172 heading south, troopers said. The truck was loaded with lumber and burnt up.

Traffic is backed up to mile-market 182, troopers said. Truck service is on scene. Count on News13 for updates.