Primary election for 2 open seats on Florence City Council is Tuesday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The primary for the upcoming Florence City Council special election is Tuesday.

Two seats, District 1 and District 3, are open on city council. District 1 was vacated when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor. District 3 was vacated when Buddy Brand got elected to Florence County Council.

The winner of the District 1 seat will face Republican William Schofield in March. Here are the candidates for the District 1 seat:

LaShona NeSmith-Jackson

Jermaine C. Nowline

Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell

Joey McMillan

James Big Man Kennedy

The winner of the District Three seat will run unopposed. Here are the candidates:

Glynn F. Willis

John Sweeney

Bryan Braddock

Robby Hill

The special election is set for Marc 30.