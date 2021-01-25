Primary election for 2 open seats on Florence City Council is Tuesday

Pee Dee
FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The primary for the upcoming Florence City Council special election is Tuesday.

Two seats, District 1 and District 3, are open on city council. District 1 was vacated when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor. District 3 was vacated when Buddy Brand got elected to Florence County Council.

The winner of the District 1 seat will face Republican William Schofield in March. Here are the candidates for the District 1 seat:

LaShona NeSmith-Jackson
Jermaine C. Nowline
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell
Joey McMillan
James Big Man Kennedy

The winner of the District Three seat will run unopposed. Here are the candidates:

Glynn F. Willis
John Sweeney
Bryan Braddock
Robby Hill

The special election is set for Marc 30.

