Primary election for 2 open seats on Florence City Council is Tuesday

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The primary for the upcoming Florence City Council special election is Tuesday.
Two seats, District 1 and District 3, are open on city council. District 1 was vacated when Teresa Myers Ervin was elected mayor. District 3 was vacated when Buddy Brand got elected to Florence County Council.
The winner of the District 1 seat will face Republican William Schofield in March. Here are the candidates for the District 1 seat:
LaShona NeSmith-Jackson
Jermaine C. Nowline
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell
Joey McMillan
James Big Man Kennedy
The winner of the District Three seat will run unopposed. Here are the candidates:
Glynn F. Willis
John Sweeney
Bryan Braddock
Robby Hill
The special election is set for Marc 30.