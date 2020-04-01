‘Twinkle parades’ held at Pee Dee hospitals to show support for medical workers during virus outbreak

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People came out and held a “twinkle parade” to show their support for medical workers on the front line of the pandemic.

You see the “twinkle” from everyone’s cars, letting those who expose themselves to the virus know the community appreciates their work.

Everyone gathered in the parking lot, but stayed in their cars.

MUSC Florence and McLeod Regional Medical Center held a twinkle parades Tuesday night.

