FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People came out and held a “twinkle parade” to show their support for medical workers on the front line of the pandemic.
You see the “twinkle” from everyone’s cars, letting those who expose themselves to the virus know the community appreciates their work.
Everyone gathered in the parking lot, but stayed in their cars.
MUSC Florence and McLeod Regional Medical Center held a twinkle parades Tuesday night.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Clearing this afternoon with breezy and cooler conditions
- ‘Twinkle parades’ held at Pee Dee hospitals to show support for medical workers during virus outbreak
- 2020 CCMF rescheduled due to virus outbreak
- NFL teams rely on tape with virus altering pre-draft routine
- Canceled by Coronavirus: Vegas’ elaborate draft plans change