Two dead after head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Johnsonville identified

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people killed after a head-on crash Friday in Johnsonville involving a tractor-trailer have been identified.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Shayla Nicole McCray, 25, of Myrtle Beach, and Bianca Desia Wilds, 21, of Nichols, were in a vehicle that crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

The crash happened in the 200 block of East Myrtle Beach Highway in Johnsonville early in the morning Friday, according to von Lutcken.

McCray and Wilds were the only two in the vehicle and both died on scene, von Lutcken said.

The crash remains under investigation.