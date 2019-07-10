Two more children left in hot car in Florence; 3rd incident in Florence in 9 days

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Two more children have been left in a hot car in Florence.

The Florence Police Department tells News13 that two children were left in a car outside the Sam’s Club on Beltline Drive, Wednesday.

Maya Salters has been charged with two counts of unlawful conduct towards a child, according to a release by the Florence Police Department. Salters has been identified as a “family member” of the two children.

The children were evaluated by EMS at the scene and were later released to their mother.

This is now the third time this month in which authorities have been involved in the investigation of children being left in a hot car in Florence County.

On July 2, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said a baby was rescued from a locked car at the Walmart on South Irby Street. A woman was charged in that case. The baby was treated at an area hospital and is expected to be okay.

Then, on July 9, police said they found two children inside a hot car in the same parking lot. A woman was also charged in this case. The children were evaluated at a hospital and placed in the care of the SC Department of Social Services.