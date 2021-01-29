City of Florence investing millions in two new fire station buildings

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Florence is working to make sure its first responders can keep up with the growth and annexations seen in recent years.

Two fire stations are in the works for the city.

“We’re actually relocating one station and we’re adding an additional station,” Chief Shannon Tanner explained.

The estimated $5,000,000 investment will help to keep response times down.

“Our response standard is 90 percent of the calls under five minutes,” Chief Tanner said. “With the current set up the way it is, if we just add one additional station there would be some pockets that wouldn’t meet that standard. So us being able to relocate—one more to the northwest and one all the way to the west, we can meet those standards.”

Station Four, which is currently on West Palmetto Street near Five Points, will be relocated to a new building on Jody Road. A brand new station- six- is slated for Smith Drive off Highway 76 toward Timmonsville.

“We want to make sure with the annexations going as far as it has been and growth—with these stations the way they are now new will be able to well cover our growth boundaries for years to come,” Chief Tanner said.

The department expects dirt to start moving at sites within the next month, and both stations to open around December.

Latest Headlines