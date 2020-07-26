U.S. Army Florence recruiting company held Change in Command ceremony

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – The U.S. Army recruiting company headquartered in Florence held a Change in Command Ceremony Saturday. This ceremony was the transfer of authority and responsibility from one captain to another. Outgoing Commander Captain Scott Abrams spoke to the crowd before handing off to Incoming Commander Patrick Gregg. Gregg enlisted in the U.S. Army back in 2008. He says he’s excited about the new position and it means so much to him to take on this role.

“I grew up right here. I walked these same streets. I went to Wilson High School. I played on the same parks and football games. I did the same exact things that they desire to do and it’s still possible. The army has been a shuttle for driving everything I every desired after High school after college and anything is possible,” Gregg says.

Soldiers, families and other attendees wore mask and did other safe practices.

“We haven’t been able to get outdoors and do things like this and the unit lined up but they were six feet apart and most had on masks,” says Barry Wingard, Volunteer Chairman Florence Veterans Park.

Drew Sanders is a Battalion Commander who was in attendance and he says a ceremony like this is the most hallowed military tradition.

“This particular command you’re recruiting future soldiers. So you take the best, the brightest, the qualified individuals, 18 to 24 year old’s or even outside that range to join and serve this country by being a soldier in the United States Army,” Sanders says.