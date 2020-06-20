UPDATE: Coroner identifies body found in pond in Florence County

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has identified the body that was found in a pond in Florence on Friday.

The body has been identified as Jacob Alexander Stagg, 24, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The drowning recovery was from a pond near a soccer complex off Highway 76 West, the coroner said.

The body was recovered late Friday afternoon and is scheduled for an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, the coroner says.

No foul play is suspected.

