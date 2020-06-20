Update: Deadly crash reported in Darlington County

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) — Two cars were involved in a fatal collision at E 7 Pines and S Center Road in Darlington on Friday night, according to South Carolin Highway Patrol.

Around 8 p.m., an SUV was hit on the side by a pickup truck when the SUV pulled out in front of the oncoming truck on S Center Road, according to the report.

The driver of the SUV and pickup truck were transported to a local hospital with injuries. A backseat passenger of the pickup truck was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash, police say.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: