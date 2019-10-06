Update: Motorcyclist killed in Hwy 501 crash; Other driver charged

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Google Maps

MARION AREA, SC (WBTW) – A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 501 near Marion.

The wreck happened around 11:15 in front of Sparky’s convenience store, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A Honda SUV was pulling out of the Sparky’s parking lot, when it hit a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading north.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed. They were wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Honda is being charged with failure to yield right of way.

The identity of the motorcyclist who was killed has not been released yet.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: