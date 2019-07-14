UPDATED: Motorcycle driver dead after Darlington Co. crash

HARTSVILLE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A motorcycle driver is dead after a wreck near Hartsville Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on North 5th Street.

It involved a 2002 motorcycle traveling north and a 2005 Cadillac traveling south, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The car was making a left into a car wash when it struck the motorcycle.

The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

No word yet on the condition of the other driver or on any potential charges.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this incident.

