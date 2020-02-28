Urgent cares increasing, primary care doctors decreasing in Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) -Urgent care centers are increasingly popping up on the corner while the number of primary care doctors in the area decrease, according to Myrtle Beach doctors.

Affordable prices and no obligation to medical care sway patients to the convenient walk-in appointments instead of getting on a month-long waitlist. Doctors predict more are on the way.

The urgent care located in Market Common, Doctor’s Care, is one of nine ‘Doctor’s Care’ in Myrtle Beach and one of 11 in the region. Their staff has more than doubled since opening doors a few years ago.

Families who can’t get into a primary care doctor along with rural families struggling to afford health care rely on the growth of these urgent cares, according to doctors. “We never turn anyone away we see everyone for everything,” Dr. Rhoades, Doctor’s Care Director in the Pee Dee said.

Instead of waiting on a list that could take months, more patients turn to the convenience of scheduling an appointment at the touch of the fingers while saving money. Urgent care doctors say some people coming into urgent care for medical treatment have a misconception.

The doctors at the Market Common urgent care say they mostly treat patients with sinus infections, ear infections, bronchitis, and phenomena but probably see a little more trauma than the primary care should.

“Some urgent cares have taken on so many primary cares you can’t get into them because they are doing so much primary care they’re no longer doing urgent care,” Dr. Rhoades, said. “Someone with a lot of chronic conditions… who has had another person managing their chronic conditions for months and even years, that’s when urgent care might not be the best place.”

Rural area hospitals have shut down over the years, Marlboro Park Hospital and Lake City Community Hospital both struggled to stay open financially. Urgent care doctors say their business tries to make appointments affordable, and even offers families without insurance a cash price that is below what the average cost is.

Dr. Rhoades oversees 11 Pee Dee Doctor’s Care offices and says he’s seeing the medical field evolving right now. Different health services have started working together to improve patient care by sharing records, lab work, and balancing emergencies.

MUSC is one of its associated partners.

“To have the collaboration with MUSC they can help us with things we don’t have the resources to do but we have some resources they don’t have,” Dr. Rhoades said.

MUSC gets ready to break ground on a new medical center serving rural areas in the Pee Dee and officials say they are projected to have it complete by 2022.

