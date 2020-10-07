US 52 closed in Florence County due to incident

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — US 52 in Florence County is closed due to an incident, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The road is closed in both directions in the 4300 block, according to Howe Springs Fire Department. The fire department said the road will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

SCHP didn’t say what the incident was. Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.

