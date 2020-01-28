Coroner identifies man killed after crash involving semi-truck in Florence County

OLANTA, SC (WBTW) – News13 has learned the name of the person killed after crashing into a parked semi-truck this past weekend in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened outside Olanta city limits on Jones Road shortly before midnight on Friday.

The person killed has been identified by the coroner’s office as Jimmy Levon Brown, Jr., 32, of Dillon.

The coroner’s office said the car crashed into the back of a parked semi-truck and the crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: