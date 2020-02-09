Victim identified in deadly head-on wreck in Marlboro County

MCCOLL AREA, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a head-on wreck Saturday just north of McColl.

Donna Scott, 39, of McColl, was pronounced dead on scene, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.

She was driving a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck during the wreck, authorities say.

The wreck happened around 1:15 p.m. on Highway 381 about a mile north of McColl, according to Corporal Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Collins said the driver of a 2005 Dodge pick-up truck was heading north on Highway 381 when the truck went left of center and hit a 2000 Freightliner head-on.

The driver of the pick-up truck was killed, Collins said, and a passenger was taken to a hospital.

The driver of the Freightliner was uninjured.

