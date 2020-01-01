Victim in fatal Florence moped crash identified

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The victim in a fatal moped crash has been identified.

According to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken, Donald Thomas Elmore Sr., 48, of Florence, died at the hospital after the crash. His moped was involved in a crash with a truck at around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Florence Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Cherokee Road and Plum Drive. Investigators say that Elmore made an unlaw turn, causing the collision. No charges are expected to be filed at this time.