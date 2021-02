DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Officials have released the name of the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Friday evening.

Bryson T. Gibson, 24, died when the vehicle he was driving collided with another car on Bethel Road just passed Bethel United Methodist Church.

This incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Gibson was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

LATEST HEADLINES: