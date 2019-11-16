Volunteers collect over 300 pounds of trash in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WTBW) – The streets of Darlington are a little cleaner following a clean-up effort Saturday morning.

The City of Darlington Beautification Board took part in the #GrabABagSC Campaign with an event Saturday.

Volunteers gathered and were able to collect over 300 pounds of litter along the roads in town, according to Downtown Darlington Redevelopment Association Director Lisa Chalian-Rock.

The Garden Club team was able to pick up 227 of those 300 pounds.

#GrabABagSC is a statewide push, encouraging volunteers to help clean their communities.