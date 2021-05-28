Water boil advisory issued for parts of Darlington County

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority has advised residents in one area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

The area includes Andrews Mill Road between Lawson Grove Road and Lamar Highway, Lawson Grove Road between Lamar Highway and Cinnamon Creek Road, and Lamar Highway between Lawson Grove Road and Andrews Mill Road, and surrounding areas in Darlington County,.

Due to water main break in the area on the water system the drinking water system serving this area MAY BE contaminated.

Residents should continue to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking until otherwise notified by the Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority.

Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

If you should have any questions concerning this Notice, you may call the Darlington County Water & Sewer Authority at 843-393-8131.