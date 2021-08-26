Water boil advisory issued for residents in parts of west, southwest Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – The city water staff is advising water customers within portions of West and

South-West Florence to boil their tap water vigorously for one minute prior to using it.

Please see the map below for exact locations. The advisory was issued on Thursday.

City utility crews found a water leak on a twelve-inch water line in the 4000 Block of Alligator Road, which caused a disruption of service to water customers within the affected area. The water is presently restored throughout this service area, the city said.



There has been no confirmed contamination of the system; however, because of the loss of

pressure a slight potential for bacteriological contamination exists, according to the city.

Therefore, as a precautionary measure, DHEC requires the City of Florence to issue an advisory when an event occurs that allows the possibility for bacteria to enter the water system.



Customers in this area should continue to vigorously boil their water until notified by the City of Florence. Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.



Test results for bacteriological quality should be completed by Friday, at which time the City of Florence will notify customers regarding the status of the boil water advisory. If you have any questions, call (843) 665- 3236 or SCDHEC (843) 661-4825.