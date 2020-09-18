Water-logged Pee Dee cleans up after severe weather

PEE DEE REGION (WBTW) — The remnants of Hurricane Sally brought some severe weather to the Pee Dee Thursday.

Aside from the now-confirmed tornado that hit in Florence County, heavy rains made for some headaches for many in the Pee Dee.

Lewis Damon of Darlington County, for instance, still had nearly two feet of water in his lawn and driveway Friday.

“I’ve seen floods,” he said. “But not like this. This is the worst I’ve seen it.”

He said there were around eight or nine inches of water in his garage but thankfully none in his house.

“I want to know why does this happen when a big rain comes,” he said.

SCDOT said crews were responding all day to drainage issues across the Pee Dee and they were getting to them as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile, the crew at Timmonsville Pharmacy was just getting back on its feet after around four inches of floodwaters invaded the store Thursday.

“I kept watching the water and I kept telling Mitchell the water’s getting closer,” pharmacy tech Kathy Dorriety remembered. “It’s coming to the door. And before we knew it, it was inside the store.”

She said some products and files were damaged along with their computer system, which later got back up and running. She said the store has flooded before.

“This will be the third time I think,” she said. “But this time was worse than the other two.”

Also in Timmonsville, Kenyatta Fulwood was drying out some belongings after getting water in his apartment.

“It was like we was at the beach,” he said. “If a hurricane or something really, really comes bad and we can’t stop the water, we’re going to lose a lot of stuff.”

