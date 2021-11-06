Weather can’t dampen spirits at South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Even though the weather was far from perfect, hundreds of people still turned out Saturday for the South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival in Florence.

“I imagined it with sunshine, beautiful weather, 72 degrees,” George Jebaily, chair of the festival committee said. “I didn’t imagine being all bundled up.”

Despite the chilly temperatures, people turned out in droves for the festival’s return.

“They’re having a great time, and that is the whole point of it all,” Jebaily said. “Community to come together, the region to come together, showcase Florence, and have a great time.”

More than 250 vendors were on hand selling a wide assortment of items, including food and soap.

“It’s just wonderful being out here seeing all the people, and it’s good for the business,” Miranda Lewis, owner of Mimi’s Natural Pantry said.

Lewis said most of her sales come from her online store. However, setting up at the festival gives her business a chance to reach new customers.

“I give out free samples to those who are interested, and most of them either come back or order online,” Lewis said. “It’s a win-win.”

Those who attended the festival could also check out car shows, dancing, live music, and more. HB and Charlena Best came all the way from Galivant’s Ferry to see the festivities.

“It’s great that the virus has let us have this this year and I’m proud to be here,” Best said.

“Food coming off the grills, music on all the stages, we’re going nuts,” Jebaily said.

The festival began at 10 a.m. and was scheduled to run through 7 p.m. News13 is a sponsor of the event.