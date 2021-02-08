Website outage affects multiple Pee Dee school districts

Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A website outage is affecting multiple Pee Dee school districts.

Websites for the Darlington County School District and the Marlboro County School District are inaccessible as of Monday evening due to technical difficulties with the vendor, according to a message that pops up on the websites.

There’s no word on how long the outage will last. Darlington County School District said it will rely on the Remind app and social media in the meantime.

The Florence School District 3 website was previously down, according to a Facebook post from the district, but it is now working again.

It’s unclear what caused the outage.

