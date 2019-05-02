Bond was denied for Cecelia Knox who is accused of killing a mother in Florence County.

The daughters of Tara Echevarria are still in shock and disbelief that their mother was making a quick stop to help a friend and that was the last time they heard from her.

Wednesday afternoon a bond hearing was held for Knox, who is being charged with Cullen’s murder. Tearany Cullens and her sisters tell News13 their mom was driving from California and was supposed to go to Jacksonville, Florida, for one of her daughter’s proms.

Plans quickly changed, when their mom made a stop to visit Cecelia’s wife, Jana Knox, who was in the hospital in Florence.

The daughters said they talked to their mom on Easter Sunday for the last time.

“She spoke to my aunt on the phone and she was in good spirits. Then we didn’t hear from her anymore and we were calling her. We’re all in a group text and at one point we were texting each other asking, have you heard from mom. We didn’t hear from here,” said daughter, Tearany Cullens.

A week later, the daughters received unexpected news.

“This past Monday we got a call, Cecelia Knox turned herself in for the murder of my mother. We’re just praying they’re able to find her body, so we can bring her back home and put her to rest. Our mother came here to help Jana and care for Jana’s life but Jana didn’t care about my mother’s life ” said Cullens.

Cecelia Knox is expected to appear in court on July 17 where her bond will be set.